Donald H. Beguhl

Beguhl, Donald H. “Don”, age 90, of Kansasville, passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice with his family at this side on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South Sixth Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Services will begin at 1:30 P.M. in Church. Burial to follow at Rochester Cemetery with Military Honors.

Full obituary appears at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

