Donald H. Beguhl

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Beguhl, Donald H. “Don”, age 90, of Kansasville, passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice with his family at this side on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South Sixth Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Services will begin at 1:30 P.M. in Church. Burial to follow at Rochester Cemetery with Military Honors.