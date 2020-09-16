 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Gean Wieland
0 comments

Donald Gean Wieland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

5/20/1950—8/19/2020

UNION GROVE—Age 70. Peacefully passed away on August 19, 2020. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue Racine, WI.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News