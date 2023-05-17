Nov. 6, 1934—May 14, 2023

RACINE—Donald George Witynski, age 88, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Oak Creek Place, Oak Creek. He was born in Racine, November 6, 1934, son of the late Louis and Grace (Nee: White) Witynski.

Donald graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1953” and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force specializing in radio communications from 1954 – 1958. On October 17, 1959, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rita K. Kaplan and they were blessed with four children, Louis, Debra, and twins Donald and Rose Marie. Don was employed by Massey-Ferguson for 28 years. He also owned and operated Associated TV from 1974 – 1986.

Don was a long-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church where he served as an usher for over 50 years. His pastimes included fishing, golf, hunting, bowling, hiking, and jigsaw puzzles. Don loved playing cribbage and sheepshead. He was a very shrewd player who enjoyed relieving others of their quarters. Don will be remembered as a family man who would enjoy an occasional tease and a good joke. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Rita; children: Louis Witynski of Racine, Debra (Patrick) Gerum of Big Bend, Donald (Laurie) Witynski of Greendale, Rose Marie (David) Wayne of South Pasadena, CA; 12 grandchildren: Donielle Witynski, Aaron Witynski, Maggie Witynski, Max Wayne, Kyle (Addison) Gerum, Riley Wayne, Krista Gerum, Sam Wayne, Erik Gerum, Nick Gerum, Grace Witynski, Lincoln Witynski; 4 1/2 great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Sterling, Amorina, Chase, and one on the way; sister, Mary Jane (Tom) Kies of Muskego; in-laws: Lawrence (Susan) Kaplan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Witynski Jr. and his sister, Lois (Ed) Kanyuh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00-11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck, the care givers at Oak Park Place, and the nurses at Amedisys Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

