Donald G. Sura, Sr.

August 20, 1930 — March 18, 2020
RACINE — Donald George Sura Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Racine, August 20, 1930, son of the late George and May (Nee: Flanigan) Sura.
Don graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1949”. On July 7, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Jeanne M. Leannah and together they raised 6 children. Don was employed by the Racine Fire Department for 35 years retiring as Captain in 1987. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, member and past president at Local AFL-CIO Local 321, and Racine Firefighters 20 year Club. Don was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Jeanne; his children, Kathleen (Robert) Robison, Mary (David) Coughlin, Patrick (Diana) Sura M.D., Gregory (Danelle) Sura, Christine Sura; 18 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; his brother, James (Janet) Sura; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Donald G. (Julie) Sura Jr., siblings, Marion (Jerome) Groulik, Richard (Nancy) Sura; infant brother, Robert; infant great grandchildren; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Pearl Leannah.
Due to the current health regulations, private services will be held. A service celebrating Don’s life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s High School or the Racine Fire Department have been suggested.
