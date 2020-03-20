Donald G. Sura, Sr.

Don graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1949”. On July 7, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Jeanne M. Leannah and together they raised 6 children. Don was employed by the Racine Fire Department for 35 years retiring as Captain in 1987. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, member and past president at Local AFL-CIO Local 321, and Racine Firefighters 20 year Club. Don was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.