August 20, 1937 — November 29, 2020
RACINE — Donald G. McMahon, age 83, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek. Donald was born in Racine on August 20, 1937, son of Mickey and Kathryn (nee: Person) McMahon.
Don proudly served in the U.S. Army for thirteen years. On February 21, 1959, he was united in marriage to Joanne Bodnar. They shared sixty-one beautiful years together and raised three children. Don was employed with SC Johnson Wax for twenty-nine years before retiring in 1998. An accomplished woodcarver and instructor, Donald also enjoyed working with stained glass, classic cars, hunting and fishing. He will especially be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.
Don will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Joanne; children, Kathryn (Delbert) Jensen, Deborah (Mark) Van Wie, Todd (Karen) McMahon; grandchildren, Kyle (Kristina) Devore, Ryan (Jillian) Devore, Crystal (Mathew) Jackson, Jacob Halliday, Paige McMahon, Erin McMahon; great grandchildren, Jayden, Hailey, Jase, Cole, and Aubrie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Boske.
Private family services will be held. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.