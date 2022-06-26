STURTEVANT—Donald Frederick Draves, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence. To view Donald’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
STURTEVANT—Donald Frederick Draves, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence. To view Donald’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.