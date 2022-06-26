 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Frederick Draves

  • 0
Donald Frederick Draves

STURTEVANT—Donald Frederick Draves, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence. To view Donald’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News