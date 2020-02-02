Donald F. Liesner

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover.