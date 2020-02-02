Donald F. Liesner
0 comments

Donald F. Liesner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 22, 1934 – January 27, 2020

RACINE – Donald F. Liesner, age 85, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Liesner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News