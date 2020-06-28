× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 26, 1936 – June 22, 2020

MT. PLEASANT – Donald F. Jobe of Mt. Pleasant, WI passed away after a long illness at home surrounded by family on June 22, 2020. Born April 26, 1936 in Atkins, Arkansas to Mack Jobe and Clara Eakin Jobe. He graduated from Russellville High School and relocated to Chicago, IL. From there he was transferred as a manager of Western Tire & Auto to Racine, WI. In 1963, he joined the Racine Police Department and served until his retirement in 1989 with the rank of Detective Lieutenant.

Throughout his lifetime he was involved in many organizations, including the Racine Police Association, Police Staff Association, Retired Law Officers Association, WI Professional Police Association, WI Law Enforcement Officers Association, Belle City Masonic Lodge, and The Kiwanis Club. He received two Meritorious Service Awards in 1967 and 1968 for exceptional ability, courage, fidelity, and devotion to duty, thereby exemplifying the highest tradition of law enforcement.

His varied hobbies and interests included playing guitar, playing cards, photography, sketching and painting, fishing, camping, canoeing, bowling, and classic cars. He loved watching old Westerns, Country and Western music, and a good joke.