× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mt. Pleasant – Donald Edward Kehoe, age 73, transitioned to a heavenly life, at home in Mt. Pleasant, WI on July 31, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

The family would especially like to thank the team at Aurora Hospice, Dr. Scott Field, Dr. Leonardo Montemurro, Chaplain Greg Price, and many neighbors and friends for the excellent care and friendship.

Draeger-Langendorf is in charge of arrangements. Please see the funeral home website, www.draeger-langendorf.com, for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Kehoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.