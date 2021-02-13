 Skip to main content
Donald E. Wiegand
RACINE—passed away on February 8, 2021 at the age of 88. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Janice (nee Kaiser). Loving father of Thomas (Teresa) Wiegand and Kim (Rex) Lang. Best grandpa to Robert, Brittney (Jose), Rachel, Haley, Tommy, Devin, and Brady. Great-grandfather of Layla and Kaiden. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 1:00. Entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

