Donald E. Wiegand

RACINE—passed away on February 8, 2021 at the age of 88. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Janice (nee Kaiser). Loving father of Thomas (Teresa) Wiegand and Kim (Rex) Lang. Best grandpa to Robert, Brittney (Jose), Rachel, Haley, Tommy, Devin, and Brady. Great-grandfather of Layla and Kaiden. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.