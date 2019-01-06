June 28, 1934—January 2, 2019
RACINE – Donald E. Hoffmann, 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
He was born in Racine on June 28, 1934, son of the late William and Mona (nee: Coonley) Hoffmann. Don graduated from Park High School. He was married in Racine on February 5, 1955 to Bette Jane Rexilius. Don had been employed by the City of Racine in the Public Works Department for over 20 until retiring in 1977.
Don loved spending time with his wife Bette. She was the love of his life as he was hers. They enjoyed yearly Florida trips together and were forever playing cribbage. He was a great family man. Loved family times together with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He dearly loved and was loved by his entire extended family. He was a kind, positive man that everyone enjoyed being with. He liked sitting, visiting, listening to old country music and telling his life tales. Don was a huge sports fan. He loved watching all of his Wisconsin teams and any golf tournament playing. He loved to golf and was really good at it. He had two Holes in One. He was also an avid trap shooter. He spent a lot of time with many wonderful friends trap shooting. He shot from 27 yds at Winchester and Sportsman’s, where he was a lifetime member.
Don is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Bette Hoffmann; their children: Sandy (Ron) Koker, Jeff (Mary) Hoffmann, and Mona Hoffmann all of Racine; grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Koker of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Sam Hoffmann of Oakland, California; Matthew (Joyce) Koker, Cortney (Cristy) Koker, Casey Hoffmann, and Sadie Hoffmann all of Racine; great-grandchildren: Brett, Caylee, Wyatt, Cooper, Katie, Chelby, Conner, Sarah, and Carter; sister-in-law Mary Anne Hoffmann of Racine; as well as other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother William F. Hoffmann Jr., and many special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held in the First Evangelical Church, 728 Villa Street, on Saturday, January 12, 2019 with Rev. John Roeckle officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home Friday evening from 5pm-7pm; and in church on Saturday beginning at 10am. Memorials to First Evangelical Church, or to Grace Hospice have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Special Thanks and love to P.T.s Karen Allen and Josh Rode. Loving care givers Tameka Hicks, Banche Booker, Shawnte Fulce, Clarrisa Shaw, Ranisha Mullins and Terisita Delacruz and to his loving roommate and caretaker Bobby Navarro.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
