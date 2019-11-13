Donald E. Clark
Racine – Donald E. Clark, age 82, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:30pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 2:00pm – 2:30pm.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

