Racine – Donald E. Clark, age 82, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:30pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 2:00pm – 2:30pm.