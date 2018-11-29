RACINE – Donald E. Briggs, 89, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018. He was raised in Wesleyville, PA, the son of Jesse and Ethel (nee: Collett) Briggs. He was a resident of Racine since 1973.
Donald served in the US Army during the Korean War and then went on to work at Bucyrus-Erie, General Electric, and retired from JI Case in 1990.
Don is survived by his sons, Donald (Linda) Briggs of Mt. Pleasant, and Douglas Briggs of Racine; grandchildren Joshua (Sue), Caleb (Marika), Ariel, Levi (Jackie), Taylor (Meagan), Casey (Jess), Logan (Alicia) Briggs; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Jessie Denison of Charleston, SC, and Clair Hill of Harbor Creek, PA; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Briggs; and sisters Kay Rockwell Becker, and Mary Ripley.
Complete services will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Visitation will begin at 5pm and be followed by the funeral service at 6pm. Donald will be laid to rest at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Erie, PA.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
