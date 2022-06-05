Jan. 4, 1934—May 29, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Donald E. Barth, 88, passed away at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Don was born in South Milwaukee on January 4, 1934, to the late Henry and Frances (nee: Walters) Barth. He served in the U.S. Army. On February 27, 1954, Don married the former Geraldine Otte at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant. Don was a Master Electrician and was owner and operator of Barth Electric, Inc. He was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Church where he served on the building committee and as an usher. Don enjoyed watching auto racing and camping with the Roadtrek Club.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Barth; children: Jeffrey (Barbara) Barth and Susan (Edward) Dusterhoft; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law: Ione and Rodney Nelson; brother and sister-in-law: John and Leone Norbert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Reggie and Ruth Otte, and Esther and Fred Seibert.
A private family service will be held. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
