Donald E. Barth

Don was born in South Milwaukee on January 4, 1934, to the late Henry and Frances (nee: Walters) Barth. He served in the U.S. Army. On February 27, 1954, Don married the former Geraldine Otte at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant. Don was a Master Electrician and was owner and operator of Barth Electric, Inc. He was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Church where he served on the building committee and as an usher. Don enjoyed watching auto racing and camping with the Roadtrek Club.