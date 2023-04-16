March 28, 1943—April 9, 2023

MASON—Donald E. Anderson, 80, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Don was born in Ashland on March 28, 1943 to the late Royal and Margaret (nee: Stadler) Anderson. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Drummond High School. On July 22, 1965 he married Ruby Harrington. Sadly, she preceded him in death on August 31, 1999.

Don was a member of UAW Local #180 and was employed with JI Case until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed fishing, working on the farm, and watching westerns.

Don was always reliable and helpful. He will be remembered by his children: Jay (Pam) Anderson, Scott Anderson, and Bonnie Oakley; his grandchildren: Cori (Charlie) Suetmeyer, Justin Bourgeois, Brandan (Jessica) Peterman, Laurie (Kevin) Miller, and Kari Oakley; his many great-grandchildren; his siblings: Ron “Moto” (Dawnly) Anderson, Liz Vaillancourt, Alvin (Sandy) Anderson and Arlene (Greg) Gustafson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Don is preceded in death by a grandson Jeff Oakley and 7 brothers.

Funeral Services for Donald will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402