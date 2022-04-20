 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald "Donny" Lee Lotharius

March 29, 1954—March 29, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Preservation Hall Racine, 740 Lake Avenue. Visitation from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. followed by a gathering until 6:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Donny’s page, select service, and select live stream. In lieu of flowers gifts to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin in Donny’s memory will be appreciated.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

