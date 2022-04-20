Donald "Donny" Lee Lotharius

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Preservation Hall Racine, 740 Lake Avenue. Visitation from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. followed by a gathering until 6:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Donny’s page, select service, and select live stream. In lieu of flowers gifts to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin in Donny’s memory will be appreciated.