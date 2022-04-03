Donald "Donny" Lee Lotharius

March 29, 1954 – March 29, 2022

After a long and brave fight against a vicious lung disease, Donny Lotharius passed away at Ascension All Saints on his 68th birthday with his wife by his side.

Donny is survived by his wife, Dawn Lotharius (nee Casperson); son, William Lotharius; step-son, Shane (Cheyenne) Harmon; and step-daughter, Melissa Harmon. Donny is further survived by his sister, Judy (David) Skog; and two special nieces: Donna (Dick) Lessor, and Jill Johnsen. In addition, Donny is survived by cousins, great nephews, and countless special friends that were like extended family to he and Dawn. Donny was preceded in death by his parents, Sophie and Leo Lotharius; and by his brother, Howard Lotharius.

A special thank you goes out to the numerous friends and family members who supported Donny and Dawn on this journey. In particular, the family wants to thank the Cardiac 5th floor staff at Ascension Hospital - All Saints for their outstanding care and extraordinary compassion during his final 2+ week stay.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Preservation Hall Racine, 740 Lake Avenue. Visitation from be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A service will follow from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. that will feature music, pictures, and many stories. At Donny's request, everyone attending is asked to wear their favorite sports memorabilia, music/concert shirts, or Hawaiian attire. Finally, a gathering will follow from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers gifts to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin in Donny's memory will be appreciated. A complete obituary will be available online at https://meredithfuneralhome.com/obituaries

