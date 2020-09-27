Donald 'Don' R. Marsh

Upon completion of that solemn duty, he then began a career change by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Early in 1952 he was selected to serve as the Air Force Recruiter in his hometown of Racine, WI, serving seven consecutive years as a top Midwest recruiter. In 1960, he was assigned to Headquarters 3rd Air Force in London, England, accompanied by his wife Phyllis and their three young children. A year later, he was transferred to the Headquarters of the 17th Air Force in Europe at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, serving as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge in the office of the Directorate of Personal Services. Prior to returning to the USA in September 1963, he was awarded the Department of the Air Force Commendation Medal for exemplary military service. After serving more than 20 years, Sergeant Marsh retired in November 1964 at Homestead AFB (SAC) in Florida.