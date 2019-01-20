Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald "Don" L. Rule

January 9, 1938—January 15, 2019

Donald “Don” L. Rule, 81, formerly of Racine, Wisc. passed away at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz., on January 15, 2019.

Don was born on January 9, 1938, in Tiptonville, Tenn., the son of John and Eletha (Bell) Rule. He married Frances (Hertelt) in August 1958.

Don was a kind and caring person, good-natured and always willing to help others. He was a thoughtful father and friend. As soon as his kids could swing a bat or fling a fishing line he shared his enjoyment of playing baseball and fishing with his children. He relished bowling with his friends and coordinating the seniors’ league. He took pleasure in cooking dinner for family gatherings, playing cribbage, trying his luck at scratch-off tickets, listening to country music, watching movies—especially westerns and resting outside in the shade on hot summer days.

Don is survived by his children, Mike (Jenny) Rule, Joe (Rhonda) Rule and Dona Marie Rule; daughter-in-law, Jeanette “Jenny” Rule; grandchildren, Luke, Josh, Devin and Sam; step-grandchildren Matt and Angel; step great-grandchildren Jaxson, Kailyn, Hunter and Rylee; sister, Shirley Preslar as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; sons, William (“Bill”) and Scott; and his parents. Don did not like being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no funeral services. All are welcome to post memories and final words to “Grandpa Don” on Dona and Joe’s Facebook pages.

