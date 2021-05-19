Donald 'Don' A. Wilson

Don attended and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. While there, he was very involved in athletics, lettering in football, wrestling, track and baseball in his junior and senior years. Don went on to attend and graduated in 1962 from the University of Northern Iowa earning both a B.A. and M.A. in Business. While attending, Don wrestled and lettered in his junior and senior years and participated in the 1962 national championships in Stillwater, OK. His UNI team placed 5th in the nation.

He began his career in teaching in Racine, WI, where he was for three years and at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, IA for four years. In 1969, he became the administrator for the Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls. In 1978, he joined the Iowa Hospital Association as Vice-President of finance and planning. In 1982, he became President of the Kansas Hospital Association, a position he held for the next 22 years. Don received the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees Award in 2003. He retired in December of 2004. After retirement, Don worked part-time as a health care consultant, and he served on the boards of the Marian Clinic and Via Christi Health in Wichita and was a member of the Topeka South Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow.