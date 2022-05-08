 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald D. Stewart

May 13, 1934 - April 30, 2022

RACINE - Donald D. Stewart, 87, passed away on April 30, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Don was born in Osseo, WI on May 13, 1934 to the late Otis and Nettie (nee: Shaker) Stewart. Don was united in marriage to Karen Berkseth on August 3, 1963, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior, WI. Don served his country in the Korean War as an Army Sentry dog handler. He graduated and received his Masters Degree in Industrial Education, and taught Technical Education and Photography at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School and Horlick High School. Don also coached football, wrestling, track and softball for the school district. He was quite active in all sports, playing football at UW-Stout and later enjoying city league softball, basketball and bowling. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, which led him to participate in both Fantasy Football and Baseball. Don cherished his many years of teaching and love of photography.

Don is survived by his wife, Karen of 58 years; son, Brad (Gayle) and grandsons, Alex and David. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy; his siblings and other family members.

A Memorial Service for Don will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 5:00 PM. His Memorial Visitation will also be at the funeral home that day beginning at 3:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

