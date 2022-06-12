 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald D. Stewart

Donald D. Stewart

RACINE - Donald D. Stewart, 87, passed away on April 30, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

His memorial visitation will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home. There will be a committal service for Don on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association. You may read the full obituary for Don on the funeral home website.

