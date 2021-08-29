 Skip to main content
RACINE—Donald D. Schwartz, 82, of Racine, passed away at the Oak Ridge Care Center on Monday, August 23, 2021. A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, on Tuesday, August 31st, at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Kelly Nieman-Anderson officiating. Visitation will be in the church on that Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

