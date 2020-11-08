 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald D. Lester
0 comments

Donald D. Lester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald D. Lester

RACINE – Donald D. Lester, 52, passed away at Ascension All Saints on October 30, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, November 14, 2020 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Johnny Ford officiating. In accordance with Racine County, only 50 people will be allowed in attendance. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m.

Please see the funeral home’s website the livestream link and a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News