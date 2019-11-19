Donald D. Jaquish Sr.

Don was born in Eau Claire May 2, 1925 to Clarence and Evelyn Jaquish. During his childhood he lived in numerous cities across America as his father was a heavy-equipment mechanic for the creation of rural electric powerline corridors. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1943, and was employed by J. I. Case Company of Racine, WI, building aircraft components for the war effort before enlisting in the army in 1944. He served in France and Belgium, and fought through the Battle of the Bulge. As 1st Scout, 2nd Division, 23rd Infantry, Co. B, he distinguished himself on the battlefield, and was awarded two Bronze Stars for bravery.