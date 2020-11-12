 Skip to main content
Donald Cook
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services and full military honors will immediately follow at 3:00 pm. Private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see Friday’s paper for a full obituary.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

