Donald 'Clyde' Bostick

STURTEVANT – Mr. Donald L. Bostick, 85, (affectionately known as Clyde because he called everyone else Clyde) passed away at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, April 5, 2021 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, a private service will take place. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.