 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald 'Clyde' Bostick
0 comments

Donald 'Clyde' Bostick

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT – Mr. Donald L. Bostick, 85, (affectionately known as Clyde because he called everyone else Clyde) passed away at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, April 5, 2021 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, a private service will take place. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Drinks that can help with weight loss

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News