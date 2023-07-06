Nov. 5, 1928—June 22, 2023

Donald C. Rhodes, age 94, passed away June 22, 2023. Don was born in Racine on November 5, 1928, son of the late Tracy and Loraine (nee: Christman) Rhodes.

He was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School. On November 6, 1948, he married the woman next door Eva Jane “Janie” Olson.

Don farmed, drove truck, and drilled wells before having a career of 32 years with We Energies working at the Oak Creek Power Plant. He was talented in many of the building trades such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical work. He installed an in-ground swimming pool which provided 41 years of family fun. Don also made from scratch 13 cases of grandmothers’ clocks and installed the works, built three car garages for two of his children, and many other large and small projects. He enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, golf, and playing cards especially Schafkopf.

Dad will be sadly missed by his wife, Eva; children: Robin (Gerald) Smerchek, Ricki and Ronald (Rhonda); and grandchildren: Jason (Karen) Smerchek and their children: Dominic, Josie and Trevin; Joel (Erin) Smerchek and their children: Zackary, Drake, Luke and Brecken; Nathan (Haley) Bochler and their children: June and Wolfgang; Ryan Bochler; Jessica (Chris) May and their children: Ford and Galveston; Jacob (Kim Bartlett) Rhodes and their children: Alexis (Zackary) and Conner Junera; and Peter (Stefanie) Missureli and their children: Shaylin, Stella and Sienna. Other loved ones include many nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Randall, a daughter-in-law, Cheryl, and siblings and their spouses: Jeanne (William) Buending, Janis (Joseph) Filippone, Gerald (Sara) Rhodes, Lewis (Mary Alyce) Rhodes, Yvonne (Arthur) Petersen and Margaret (Robert) Rowley.

A memorial service will be held at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Visitation is from 2:30 to 4:00 PM. Service with storytelling and dinner immediately following the service. The Reverend Kaye Glennon from Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community officiating.