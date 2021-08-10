September 15, 1929—August 6, 2021

PINNELAS PARK—Donald C. Peach passed away August 6, 2021 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Barbara for 67 years. Loving father of Dennis, Michael (Gayle), Donna (The late Tom) Ostoich and Bridget (Greg Benavides). Also loved and survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, Wednesday, August 11, 4:00 PM—7:00 PM. (masks are required to attend) Mass of Christian Burial at St John the Evangelist Church, 8500 West Cold Spring Rd, Greenfield, on Thursday, August, 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM, (masks are requested by the family).

Don was a meat cutter for over 50 years in the Milwaukee area. He was an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don was a member of the VFW, Elks and Eagles. He loved playing golf and was an avid Packer fan and Brewer Fan.

“You will be Loved, remembered, and missed”

