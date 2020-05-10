Donald C. Dropp

TOWN OF RAYMOND—Don went home to heaven on Sat, May 2, 2020 peacefully at the age of 92. Don served his country in the Korean war. He married Joy Schultz in 1953 and they started their family in West Allis, WI. They were married for 55 years. Don who made his career as a union carpenter, built 3 of his own homes (one at age 72), 2 in Raymond where he’s lived for over 50 years. Don was known by all as a kind man and wonderful father with a light-hearted approach to life. He enjoyed spending time with family, farming and watching sports and westerns on TV.