August 13, 1944 — November 10, 2020

UNION GROVE — Donald C. Brevitz, age 76, passed away at the Union Grove Veterans Home - Boland Hall on November 10, 2020.

He was born on August 13, 1944 to parents Donald and Kathleen (nee. Cooper) Brevitz in Kenosha, Donald attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1962. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1967 - 1969, during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked for the United States Post Office as a Postal Supervisor.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting ducks and pheasants, as well as fishing. Donald was a longtime member of the Kenosha Navy Club - Ship #40.

Donald is survived by his brother, Larry (Joan) Brevitz; sister, Diane (Robert) Raucina-Brevitz; 2 sons, Andrew and Timothy; 1 grandson, Giovanni; 4 nieces and 2 nephews.

Services are pending in May 2021. Please check funeral home website for updated service information.

