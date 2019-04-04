Donald C. Boedeker

March 15, 1948—March 29, 2019
GENESEE (formerly Wind Lake)—Boedeker, Donald C. “Don”, age 71, of Waukesha, passed away at Maplewood Skilled Nursing Facility in Sauk City, Wisconsin on March 29, 2019.
Don was born in Waukesha March 15, 1948, the son of the late Norman and June (nee. Hogenson). He graduated Muskego High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his return he married his high school sweetheart, Sue Berube, whom proceeded him in death in 2006. The couple lived in Wind Lake and moved to the Genesee area of Waukesha County in 1999. Don worked at the F. Dohmen Company for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed music, vacationing in the Caribbean and reading.
Sadly, missed by his two daughters: Dionne Boedeker (Steve) of Lodi, WI and Tamara Boedeker (Nick) of California; one grandchild: Rachel Groth, and his dog Beulah, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue, and brother Bean.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the Funeral Home with Family Eulogy, Celebrations and Prayers from 6:00—6:30 PM. A Private Burial will take place on Friday April 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Norway Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family for distribution to charities of causes near to the family. Thank You to the nurses and staff of Maplewood Skilled Nursing Facility in Sauk City for your care of our father Don.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.