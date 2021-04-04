 Skip to main content
Donald Bohn
Donald Bohn

Donald Bohn

May 13, 1936 – March 26, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — Donald Allan Bohn, 84, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, March 26, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 5, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will be private for the family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

