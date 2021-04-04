Donald Bohn

MOUNT PLEASANT — Donald Allan Bohn, 84, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, March 26, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 5, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will be private for the family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.