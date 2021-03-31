Donald Bohn

Don’s hobbies include being active with his grandchildren by attending their various school and sporting activities, reading, playing cards with friends, spending time at the Lois Farm, gardening and maintaining a beautiful lawn and flower and vegetable gardens with his lovely wife, Mary Ann, and crafting his detailed woodworking projects. He made many wonderful items for many people. Don was a member of the Woodworkers Guild of America. He was a member of 4H where he showed Red and White Ayrshires and where he met Mary Ann during the Racine County Fair. He won many Grand Champion and Showmanship awards for his work with the Red and White Ayrshires. He was a frequent Grand Champion Best of Show for his woodworking at the Racine and Kenosha County Fairs.