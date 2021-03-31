Donald Bohn

May 13, 1936 – March 26, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Donald Allan Bohn, 84, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born in Racine on May 13, 1936, son of the late Norbert and Vivian (nee Sands) Bohn.
Donald was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Mary Ann Duehring, on August 23, 1958, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Burlington.
Don graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in May 1954. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in May 1958 from Marquette University. While at Marquette, he was a member of ROTC. Don worked for Racine Hydraulics after graduation. He then worked at JM Grimstad in West Allis from 1970 until 1998. Don and several colleagues started their own engineering consulting company, Innotek Engineered Products, and he remained there until his retirement in 2001. Don taught several hydraulic courses at the Racine Vocational School and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was a member and lecturer at the American Society of Tool and Manufacturing Engineers.
Don was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church and then St. Lucy Catholic Church since 2001. While at St. Sebastian’s, he was a member of the parish council, the building committee, an usher, the men’s volleyball team, and was the manager and player for the men’s softball team for over 20 years. He was the chairperson for the festivals for St. Sebastian and St. Bonaventure High School. Don was a 3rd Degree with the Knights of Columbus.
Don’s hobbies include being active with his grandchildren by attending their various school and sporting activities, reading, playing cards with friends, spending time at the Lois Farm, gardening and maintaining a beautiful lawn and flower and vegetable gardens with his lovely wife, Mary Ann, and crafting his detailed woodworking projects. He made many wonderful items for many people. Don was a member of the Woodworkers Guild of America. He was a member of 4H where he showed Red and White Ayrshires and where he met Mary Ann during the Racine County Fair. He won many Grand Champion and Showmanship awards for his work with the Red and White Ayrshires. He was a frequent Grand Champion Best of Show for his woodworking at the Racine and Kenosha County Fairs.
Don leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 62 years, Mary Ann Bohn; sons: Gene (Joanne) Bohn, Jim (Lisa) Bohn, Dale (Michelle) Bohn; sisters: Mardell (Edwin) Danowski, Roberta Kilmer; sister-in-law, Darlene Chart; grandchildren; Jeremy, Joshua, Justin, Andrew, Jacob, Ashley, Erika; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and JJ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his son, Gary Bohn; sister, Marjorie Gerber; brother and sister-in law, David and Carol Marsch; and brother-in-law, William Chart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 5, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will be private for the family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to extend a sincere note of thanks to our family and friends for their support, thoughts, and prayers. A heart-felt note of thanks to the Woods of Caledonia, Heartland Hospice, and special gratitude to Kyla Lowman for their compassionate care.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
