Oct. 21, 1921 – July 5, 2022

Donald Bahl, age 100, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Doloris and two daughters, Donna Bahl and Kathleen Woelfel. Don retired from the Navy in 1965 and came to Racine to work at J.I. Case.

He is survived by five children, William, Thomas, Deb, David, Rick, all graduates of St. Catherine’s H.S. Don (and Doloris) resided on N. Wisconsin for over 40 years and was an active member in the community and at St. Patrick’s parish.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 and interment at Holy Cross.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Read more at: https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/tributeetails/49271onald-Bahl/obituary.html#tribute-start