LAKELAND, FL—Donald Allan Stauss died May 19, 2021. Don was born in Racine, WI on December 30, 1937 to the late Elmer and Myrtle Stauss. During his youth he participated in the Racine Kilties and the American Legion Drum & Bugle Corps. Don graduated from WM Horlick High School in 1956 and he attended Milton College.

Don later served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1977 and moved to Lakeland where he worked as a Banker and Loan Officer until he retired in 2002. In his retirement he enjoyed RVing with his family, cheering on his beloved University of Florida Gators in all sports, excelling at gardening especially orchids, and spending time with his beloved family and many wonderful friends.