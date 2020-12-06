Donald A. Sykes

Donald graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1951” and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1955. On June 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary E. Schmidt. Together they shared sixty-three wonderful years until she passed January 28, 2018. Don was employed by Wisconsin Electric Company for 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church. When his boys were young, he served as a Cub Scout Leader. Don was an avid Packers and Badger fan who also enjoyed bowling and golf. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.