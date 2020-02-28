Donald A. Oakes


December 22, 1933—February 23, 2020

RACINE—Donald A. Oakes, age 86, passed away February 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue, on Monday March 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m., with Rev. William F. Burkert officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

