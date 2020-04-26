× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 15, 1948 – April 23, 2020

RACINE – Don passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Don was born in Racine, WI to Anton and Helen Kapla. He married the love of his life, Georgene Kusters on August 2, 1969.

Don was a passionate believer in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and active in the Racine Fellowship. Don also had a very creative and artistic side, which led him to a career in advertising. He worked at the Racine Journal Times and the Shoreline Leader before opening his own advertising agency.

Don is survived by his beloved wife Georgene; his son Donald A. Kapla II (Julie) of West Bend, and daughter Kayla De La Croix (Mark) of Avon, IN; 4 grandchildren Jori, Jensen, Ryan and Roman; his brother James Kapla of WI Dells; his loving cat Tink, and many friends and relatives.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Helen Kapla, and his in-laws Theodore and Rosemary Kusters.

Don’s remains will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402