Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald Albert Baumeister

February 23, 1947—January 26, 2019

BURLINGTON—Baumeister, Donald ‘Donnie’ Albert, age 71, of Rochester, died January 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Donnie was born in Burlington to William and Rose (nee. Houn) Baumeister on February 23, 1947. Donnie grew up on the family farm and went to school at Duckett and English Settlement. He liked to ride his bike and take walks with his sisters, he spent his summers cutting grass. Donnie loved to talk with people. He enjoyed music and was a big fan of Elvis, every summer he would go to see an Elvis impersonator. Donnie was a lifelong farmer; he loved the Racine and Walworth County Fairs; antique tractor shows and attended the farm breakfast every year. Donnie was always there to help with any project or job that needed to be done. He was known as the ‘Gentle Giant’ and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Donnie is survived by two brothers: Richard and Paul (Estela); four sisters: Patricia Mann, Helen (Jerry) Wolter, Joan Rossmiller, Arlene (Jim) Mansky; and by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother-in-law: Joe Mann.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019, from 10—10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Due to the extreme cold that is predicted for the day, the committal service will take place in the Gathering Space immediately after Mass.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W Main St

Waterford, WI 53185

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

(262)534-2233

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donald A. Baumeister
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments