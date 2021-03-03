Dona L. Fellion

There were many things that were important to Dona—one was her long-standing career at the Administrative Office of SC Johnson Wax from which she retired in the 90s, and the other was her family. Family was a pivotal part of Dona’s life. It was in this life she met her soul mate, Harley Irvin Fellion. Dona and Harley married in Las Vegas, NV on March 7th 1951. Harley and Dona spent nearly 70 years together on this earth. It was from this beautiful union that Dona grew to become the proud and honored matriarch, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to our large family. Dona loved spending time with her family and was often surrounded by them in life and more recently in her peaceful passing. Dona was best known for her stellar ability to commemorate each family moment with a picture whether it was warranted or not. Dona was also well known for her elaborate Christmases (her favorite holiday) and her wonderfully unique presents. Dona and her fantastic camera skills, video commentary and her one-of a kind gifts will never be forgotten but sincerely cherished by those that knew her best.