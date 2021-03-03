Dona L. Fellion

MT. PLEASANT – It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Dona Lea Mea Fellion at the age of 87.
Anyone who knew Dona knew she was truly one of a kind. Dona was a vibrant, strong, and loving woman who made an impact on each person she met and will be dearly missed by us all.
There were many things that were important to Dona—one was her long-standing career at the Administrative Office of SC Johnson Wax from which she retired in the 90s, and the other was her family. Family was a pivotal part of Dona’s life. It was in this life she met her soul mate, Harley Irvin Fellion. Dona and Harley married in Las Vegas, NV on March 7th 1951. Harley and Dona spent nearly 70 years together on this earth. It was from this beautiful union that Dona grew to become the proud and honored matriarch, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to our large family. Dona loved spending time with her family and was often surrounded by them in life and more recently in her peaceful passing. Dona was best known for her stellar ability to commemorate each family moment with a picture whether it was warranted or not. Dona was also well known for her elaborate Christmases (her favorite holiday) and her wonderfully unique presents. Dona and her fantastic camera skills, video commentary and her one-of a kind gifts will never be forgotten but sincerely cherished by those that knew her best.
Dona is survived by her children, Harley (Jan) Fellion, Kyle Fellion, and Sherri (Matt) DeHahn. She is further survived by twelve grandchildren: Ian, Leah, Brandi, Jessica, Danielle, Chris, Amanda, Sara, Dana, Dan, Jennifer, and Wendy, and twenty-one great grandchildren, in addition to other relatives and dear friends.
Now in passing Dona is reunited with the love of her life, Harley; her two sons, Kerry and Larry; brother, Kenny; and nephew, Ronald Fellion.
Dona will be forever remembered for her beautiful iced blue eyes, caring heart, and her unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and the memories she left us with. We will continue find comfort that she is in heaven with Harley and they watching over us.
A special thank you to Adam and Jessica Modrow, who opened up their home to Harley and Dona, where they were able to enjoy a peaceful passing into eternal life.
Public visitation will be held at West Lawn Memorial Chapel on Saturday March 6, 2021 from 11-11:45 a.m. with private family service to follow at noon. Dona will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.