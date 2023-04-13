April 27, 1931—April 9, 2023

Dona J. Hubbart, 91, of Fond du Lac, died on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Woodlands.

She was born on April 27, 1931, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Wallace and Myrtle Otto Loomis. She was a graduate of Park High School in Racine. On July 12, 1952, she married Chester O. Hubbart at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2013.

Dona worked as a secretary for S.C. Johnson and later worked for Racine Lutheran High School. She was a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine and a current member of Hope Lutheran Church. Dona enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Peter) Sippel of Fond du Lac and Cindy (Rev. Michael) Eckert of Grand Rapids, MN; her grandchildren: Scott (Amber) Sippel, Michelle (Zach) Newman, Laurie (Richard) Davenport, Theresa (Chris) Haley, Trisha (Michael) Berger and Sarah (Tysen) Bibb; her great-grandchildren: Kylee, Trevor, Oliver, Paul, Lucas and Caleb; her brother Don (Enola) Loomis or Ely, MN and sisters-in-law: Ellen Stasieluk of Prairie du Sac, WI and Muggy Bromley of Davis, CA and other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers-in-law: William Bromley and Raymond Stasieluk.

VISITATION: The family will greet friends from 9:30 – 10:45 AM, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent Street, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church, with Rev. Philip Enderle officiating. Entombment to follow at All Faiths Mausoleum in Rienzi Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hope Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, on-line guestbook can be found at www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.