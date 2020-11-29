Don R. Hoaglund

He graduated in Norway, MI. Don was a member of the U.S. Navy and reserves. He married Joan C. Fredericks on April 7, 1951. They enjoyed 69 wonderful years of marriage. Don worked numerous jobs, sometimes two or three at a time, in order to support his large family. These jobs included working at Northwestern Railroad, driving semi, delivering beer for Marquette and Matagrano distributors. He also operated Horlick Field and Racine Zoo concession stands (Hoagies concessions) with his family. He then retired from THE BUS as a bus operator. His hobbies included bowling, softball, golf, bingo, his yearly “last” trip to Las Vegas 11 times and helping his wife at Johnson Park Golf Course concession making homemade soup and chili. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family.