Don Engstrom

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – (formerly from Racine, WI) passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with blood cancer. He was born August 11, 1934 in Norway, MI to Ruth and David Engstrom. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Shirley, and her two daughters Heather and Dawn (Joel), along with four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, his twin brother Ray (Gayle) Engstrom of Arizona, sister in-law Patricia Radke from Racine, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved Don dearly. He was preceded in death by his first wife Kay (Radke) Engstrom of 46 years, his parents, his brother and sisters-in-law Earl (Lois) Engstrom, Gayle Engstrom, his sister Pat, his mother in-law and father in-law Clara and Otto Radke, brothers-in-law and sister in-law Roy, Earl (Rita) and Terry Radke and Dorothy (Bud) Boyce, and nieces Anne (Radke) Cooper and Linda Schultz.