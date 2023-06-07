July 26, 1991—June 4, 2023

RACINE—Dominick E. Williams, age 31, of Racine, WI, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2023.

Born July 26, 1991 to Kenny and Pamela Williams, he was the youngest of two sons. Dominick graduated from Racine Horlick High School in 2009, where he met his close friends Joshua Fredrickson, Robert Hicks, and Josh Martinez.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps after High School, where he proudly served before suffering an injury that caused him to be medically discharged. Dominick then enrolled at UW-Parkside, where he was studying chemistry.

Dominick loved camping and fishing specifically in the Mississippi River and Lake Arbutus. He was well known for his stubbornness, once refusing to sweep a bare driveway for a day and a half until his grandmother, Nellie Williams, came over after church and told him to.

He will be missed by his parents, Kenny and Pam Williams; brother, Dietrick (Traci) Williams; grandmother, Nellie Williams; nieces: Mya, Taniya, Mariah, and Makiyah. He further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Dominick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack Williams and Edward and Lael Richter.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12 noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404