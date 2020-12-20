Racine, WI – Dominic Terrell McRae, age 52, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 11, 2020 while in Alabama. He was a long-time resident of Racine, WI where he was employed at RUUD Lighting, The State of Wisconsin and The City of Racine until his health began to fail. Dominic was well loved by everyone, A Celebration of His Life and Interment was held on Saturday, December 20, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Cemetery in Lisman, AL.