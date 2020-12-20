 Skip to main content
Dominic Terrell McRae
July 25, 1968 – December 11, 2020

Racine, WI – Dominic Terrell McRae, age 52, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 11, 2020 while in Alabama. He was a long-time resident of Racine, WI where he was employed at RUUD Lighting, The State of Wisconsin and The City of Racine until his health began to fail. Dominic was well loved by everyone, A Celebration of His Life and Interment was held on Saturday, December 20, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Cemetery in Lisman, AL.

Hayden & Butler Funeral Home, Lisman, AL

and

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

