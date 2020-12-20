July 25, 1968 – December 11, 2020
Racine, WI – Dominic Terrell McRae, age 52, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 11, 2020 while in Alabama. He was a long-time resident of Racine, WI where he was employed at RUUD Lighting, The State of Wisconsin and The City of Racine until his health began to fail. Dominic was well loved by everyone, A Celebration of His Life and Interment was held on Saturday, December 20, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Cemetery in Lisman, AL.
Hayden & Butler Funeral Home, Lisman, AL
and
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.