June 3, 1974 - April 6, 2022

RACINE — Dominic "Dom" Anzalone, age 47, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.

A lifetime resident, Dominic was born in Racine on June 3, 1974, to Joseph D. and Joyce A. (nee: Wuerker) Anzalone. He was a 1993 graduate of JI Case High School. On July 7, 2007, he was united in marriage with Candice L. Larrabee.

During his career, Dom was employed by Central Aquatics, Michigan Pub, and was currently co-owner/operator of Ron's Sports Club (3422 Douglas Ave.). Shooting pool, darts, pull tabs, shaking dice, and wrestling were some of his favorite interests and was an all-around sports fan, especially of the Denver Broncos. Dom will always be remembered as an extremely giving individual who could offer positive advice and would lend a helping hand to whatever and whomever was in need.

Surviving are his loving wife, Candice Anzalone; children: Alexander, Nathaniel, Conner and Josephine; beautiful granddaughter, Lilyana; dad, Joseph Anzalone; brother, John (Eileen) Anzalone; sisters: Renee Bouwma, Tracy (Steve) Drews, and Andrea Anzalone; step-father, Warren Bergman; Candice's parents, Keith and Linda Larrabee; sisters-in-law: Carrie (Justin) Webber, and Christy (Jimmy) Navarro; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dominic was greeted in Heaven by his mom, Joyce Bergman.

Services celebrating Dom's life will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A reception will follow the cemetery service at Ron's Sports Bar to continue celebrating Dom. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. In honor of Dom's love of sports, all are invited and encouraged to wear your favorite team apparel to the services on Tuesday. Memorials to the Anzalone family have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center - Milwaukee, Aurora Medical Center - Kenosha, Dr. Michael Mullane and staff, and to Dr. Thomas Matkov and staff for the compassionate care & support given in Dom's time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000