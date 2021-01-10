Dominic A. Minneti

As a young boy, Dominic helped scoop ice cream at the family’s business, Minneti’s Grocery Store. He proudly served his country in combat in the US Army in the 1st Calvary during the Korean War. On April 23, 1955, Dominic was united in marriage to Gail A. Homan. Last April they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He owned and operated Minneti Landscape for many years, creating lasting outdoor scenic scapes of subdivisions including Greenquist and many private residences. He also was employed by JI Case for more than twenty years.

He was a family man, coaching T-ball and basketball for his son Michael, proudly supporting his son Mark’s gymnastic meets, attending Lori’s performances, and a constant source of inspiration for Lisa’s writing and design. He had a great passion for gardening, landscaping, and anything to do with nature, especially in the summer when he could tend to his squirrels. He was a man of many interests, including fishing, playing chess, opera and tinkering in the garage. Making a fire at home was a daily ritual, as well as searching for treasures at local estate sales. He belonged to the Case bowling and golf leagues, as well as various senior golf leagues. He will forever be remembered for being the “Sweetest Guy” with a bright smile and a twinkle in his eye. If there was a better way to do something, Dom would be the one to figure it out. It was a heartfelt memory to be accompanied by his daughter, Lisa on the Honor Flight.