October 28, 1927 – December 21, 2019

Dolores Ruth Porter, age 92, passed away at the Manor of Kenosha on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Dolores was born to John and Emma Adel (nee: Gebhardt) on October 28, 1927. She was married to Claire W. Porter on June 28, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Dolores is survived by her children: Reverend Donald (Lorraine) Porter, Thomas (Julie) Porter, Janet (Emmanuel) Vuvunas, and Kristine (Scott) Phillips; grandchildren, Connie (Charles) Poth, Robert (Melissa) Porter, Linda (Curt) Leggenhager, Timothy (Jennifer) Porter, Kathryn (Taye) Shuayb, Sarah Porter, Andrew Phillips, Michael Phillips, Nicholas (Ashley) Phillips, Elizabeth Phillips; great-grandchildren, Christine (Robert) Fitzgerald, Caitlin (Aaron) Gensler, Paige, Dayne, James, Phoebe, Brooklyn, and Anna; great-great-grandchild, Winry; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Claire, her infant son David, her parents, brothers, sisters and in-laws.