RACINE — Dolores R. Rosplock passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022 at the age of 95.

Loving wife to the late Joseph. Dear mother to Mitchell Rosplock and Cindy (Peter) Roth. Further survived by her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Dolores resided in Southern California for 21 years until returning to Racine in 1977. She was employed in aerospace in California and was later employed by Gateway Technical College retiring in 1990. Dolores enjoyed music along with health and spiritual studies. She volunteered for several organizations in the community.

Memorial visitation at St. Matthew Catholic Church (9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek) on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with Mass to follow at St. Matthew Little Brick Church.